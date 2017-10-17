Ophelia aftermath: Emergency crews out in force across Co Longford as massive clean up operation begins

A number of roads remain closed this morning as emergency crews battle to clear fallen trees and other debris left in the aftermath of Storm Ophelia.

In a statement, the County Council said efforts were ongoing in a bid to ensure main roads, regional as well as local routes were returned to normal working order.

The Leader last night revealed around 30 fallen trees had been reported to have fallen across roads throughout the county yesterday and last night.

A significant chunk of those have since been cleared with emergency crews from fire and local authority workers to the local farming community all coming in for credit.

Here is the latest update from the County Council at 9:30am.

"Travelling from Edgeworthstown to Longford, it is approx. 2km past the Goldsmith roundabout. The large branch is broken at the top of the tree and is hanging directly over the road. There is a large broken branch hanging dangerously over the N4.

"Abbeylara to Coole Cross Road 2 Trees Down. Road Closed

"Farragh Killoe (between Cullyfad & Rhyne road) at Mc Carthy’s



Tree Down at Newpark Lanesboro. Road Closed.

Tree down at Abbeyderg, Kenagh. Road Closed



2 trees down from Legan to Rossowen.



Corboy Church Tree Down.



Mc Giffs Cross to Cashel Road Branch broke off tree and is leaning across on tree the other side of road and has formed a bridge



Large Tree down at Lisreevagh, Lanesboro



Tree down at Curragh Road, Moydow



Tree down at Legga Church. Road Closed



Local Road Mullinroe Cross to Mullinalaghta GAA Pitch closed due to a fallen tree

A tree is down at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.



The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.



Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on telephone wires.

