Ophelia alert: Up to 30 trees fall, blocking roads across Longford in wake of Storm Ophelia

Anything up to 30 trees have fallen today blocking main roads and local routes across Co Longford in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

Emergency crews are tonight already braving gusts of up to 100 km/hr in a bid to clear roadways as people prepare to return to work tomorrow.

Outdoor personnel from Longford County Council will join in that painstaking effort from 7am, the local authority has this evening announced.

The Department of Education, in the midst of that operation, has announced that all schools will remain closed for a second day tomorrow.

The situation facing creches and third level colleges is more hazy with the final decision being left to individual establishments themselves.

In the meantime, motorists are being urged to take extra care before setting off on their respective journeys tomorrow.

They are being advised to check routes for any reported fallen trees and to allow extra time for their journeys.