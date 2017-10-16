Update on road closures across the county as #Ophelia moves on

Numerous roads across the county are now closed or blocked due to fallen trees as a result of the wrath of ex hurricane Ophelia today.

In a statement to www.longfordleader.ie in the last few minutes, Longford County Council urged the general public to exercise extreme caution on local roads both tonight and in the morning.

“Please be aware of fallen trees, branches, electricity wires and debris on the roads and walk ways,” a spokesperson added.

“Fire Services are already out and dealing with the removal of trees on the National and Regional routes.”

Meanwhile, road crews will be mobile from 7am on Wednesday morning



The following roads are now closed or blocked:

N55 Carrickboy to Ballymahon tree blocking one lane at Carrickedmond.

Fire services are en route to this call.

R194 Granard to Ballinalee at Brown's Cross - road completely blocked.

Two trees down from Legan to Rossowen.

Two trees down on the Castlepollard to Edgeworthstown Road.

Corboy Church - tree down.

N4 Edgeworthstown to Rathowen at Kilsallagh - west bound lane will be open to traffic shortly.

McGiff’s Cross to Cashel Road - branch broken off tree and leaning across on tree the other side of road.

L5216 Cloncallow Road - tree is down (this is the road that Forgney National School is on).

Large tree down at Lisreevagh, Lanesboro.

Tree down at Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Tree down on Battery Road hanging on ESB Wires.

Tree Down at Lisbrack Road near the Rugby Club.

Tree Down from Barry to Doory - road closed.

Tree down at Curragh Road, Moydow.

Tree down on Ballagh to Bornacoola Road.

Two trees down at Culloge, Edgeworthstown.

Tree down 500 metres from Killoe football pitch on Ballinalee Road - road closed.

Tree down in Ballinamuck at Legga Church - road closed.

Local road - Mullinroe Cross to Mullinalaghta GAA Pitch closed due to a fallen tree.

R395 Edgeworthstown/Castlepollard Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

A tree is down at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable but please approach with extreme care.

Granardkille Road at new graveyard is closed. Tree down.

Springtown to Ballyjamesduff is down to one lane due to a fallen tree.

Fire Services are currently working on removing the tree on the N63 entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The R393 is closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree - this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad as a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are also advised to drive with caution as there is a tree down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution on the L1162 at Ballynakille Graveyard between Clondra and Killashee as there is a tree down and the road is just about passable.

You may also like to read:

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/276687/ophelia-update-longford-emergency-services-dealing-with-fallen-trees-on-national-and-regional-roads.html