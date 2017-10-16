Ophelia Update: #Longford Emergency Services dealing with fallen trees on national and regional roads

Longford County Council are urging the general public to exercise extreme caution on the road tonight and in the morning following Hurricane Ophelia.



Please be aware of fallen trees, branches, electricity wires and debris on the roads and walk ways.



Fire Services are already out and dealing with removing trees on the National and Regional Routes.

Roads Crews will be mobile from 7am Wednesday morning

N55 Carrickboy to Ballymahon tree blocking one lane at Carrickedmond. Fire serivces are on route to this call.

R194 Granard to Ballinalee at Brown's Cross. Road completely blocked.

2 trees down from Legan to Rossowen.

2 trees down on the Castlepollard to Edgeworthstown Road

Corboy Church Tree Down.

N4 Edgeworthstown to Rathowen at Kilsallagh west bound lane will be open to traffic shortly.



Mc Giffs Cross to Cashel Road Branch broke off tree and is leaning across on tree the other side of road and has formed a bridge

L5216 Cloncallow Road a tree is down (this is the road that Forgney National School is on)

Large Tree down at Lisreevagh, Lanesboro

Tree Down at Ballymacormack Cemetry

Tree down on Battery Road hanging on ESB Wires

Tree Down at Lisbrack Road near Rugy Club

Tree Down from Barry to Doory. Road closed

Tree down at Curragh Road, Moydow

Tree down on Ballagh to Bornacoola road.

2 Trees down at Culloge Edgeworthstown 1km from Edgeworthstown

Tree down 500 metres from Killoe Football pitch on Ballinalee Road. Road Closed

Tree down at Ballinamuck at Legga Church. Road Closed



________________________________

Local Road Mullinroe Cross to Mullinaghta GAA Pitch closed due to a fallen tree



R395 Edgeworthstown/Castlepollard road is closed due to a fallen tree.



A tree is down at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.

Granardkille Road at new graveyard is closed. Tree down.

Springtown to Ballyjamesduff is down to one lane due to a fallen tree.



Fire Services are currently working on removing the tree on the N63 entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village)

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are advised to driver with caution a tree is down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the L1162 the road down to Ballynakille Graveyard (between Clondra and Killashee) a tree is down and the road is just passable.