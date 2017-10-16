Ophelia Alert: No let up as Storm Ophelia rips through County Longford

More road closures and damage to buildings are expected throughout the county over the coming hours as Ireland braces itself for its worst storm in half a century.

The above image shows a tree blocking the path of motorists on the main Carrickboy to Longford road, one of umpteen routes across Longford to be hit by Storm Ophelia.

Longford County Council have released a statement this evening highlighting the main carriageways as well as minor roads to be affected.

The Council's statement read:

Trees/heavy branches down on the Moneylagan road, Longford which is blocking traffic.

Local Road Mullinroe Cross to Mullinaghta GAA Pitch closed due to a fallen tree

R395 Edgeworthstown/Castlepollard road is closed due to a fallen tree.

N55 Granard to Edgeworthstown is down to one lane due to fallen tree. Please note Lorries will not be able to get through at this location. Road closed to HGV's

A tree is dowon at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.

Granardkille Road at new graveyard is closed. Tree down.

Springtown to Ballyjamesduff is down to one lane due to a fallen tree.



A roof has blown off a shed out onto the road at Drumhaldry Moyne. Its partially blocking the road at present but it could move at any time. This is extemely dangerous for motorists and its on a bend.

The N4 Sligo side of Newtownforbes is down to one lane. A tree has fallen and is blocking one side of the road.



The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The Road from Ballinalee roundabout to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree.



The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village)

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution with a tree is down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the L1162 the road down to Ballynakille Graveyard (between Clondra and Killashee) a tree is down and the road is just passable.

