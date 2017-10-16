UPDATE: N55 is down to one lane between Granard and Edgeworthstown as Hurricane #Ophelia continues
High winds in Longford to continue for next few hours
Tree down at Clontumpher . Photo: Fiona O'Keefe
According to AA Roadwatch, the N55 is down to one lane between Granard and Edgeworthstown. It is also being reported that a fallen tree is partially blocking the N4between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town.
Vehicles can pass with care. The N4 is also down to one lane west of Newtownforbes due to a fallen tree.A number of roads across the county are closed due to fallen trees. This photo by Fiona O'Keefe shows a fallen tree in Clontumpher.
The winds in Longford will continue for the next hour and a half at least, according to Met Eireann. People are being advised to stay indoors as the storm continues.
