UPDATE: N55 is down to one lane between Granard and Edgeworthstown as Hurricane #Ophelia continues

According to AA Roadwatch, the N55 is down to one lane between Granard and Edgeworthstown. It is also being reported that a fallen tree is partially blocking the N4between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town.

Vehicles can pass with care. The N4 is also down to one lane west of Newtownforbes due to a fallen tree.A number of roads across the county are closed due to fallen trees. This photo by Fiona O'Keefe shows a fallen tree in Clontumpher.

The winds in Longford will continue for the next hour and a half at least, according to Met Eireann. People are being advised to stay indoors as the storm continues.

Check out more details about road closures here