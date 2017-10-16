Ophelia Alert: Road closures increase as Storm Ophelia sweeps across County Longford

Up to half a dozen roads are now closed across County Longford with many more partially blocked as a result of fallen trees from the onset of Storm Ophelia.

In a statement released by Longford County Council at 4:30pm, a spokesperson confirmed up to half a dozen roads were now out of commission as a consequence of storm damage.

Here is the Council's statement with a full list of the main roadways and carriageways affected:

R395 Edgeworthstown/Castlepollard road is closed due to a fallen tree.

N55 Granard to Edgeworthstown is down to one lane due to fallen tree. Please note Lorries will not be able to get through at this location. Road closed to HGV's

A tree is dowon at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.

Granardkille Road at new graveyard is closed. Tree down.

Springtown to Ballyjamesduff is down to one lane due to a fallen tree.



A roof has blown of a shed out onto the road at Drumhaldry Moyne. Its partially blocking the road at present but it could move at any time. This is extemely dangerous for motorists and its on a bend.

The N4 Sligo side of Newtownforbes is down to one lane. A tree has fallen and is blocking one side of the road.



The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The Road from Ballinalee roundabout to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree.



The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village)

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution with a tree down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the L1162 the road down to Ballynakille Graveyard (between Clondra and Killashee) a tree is down and the road is just passable.

