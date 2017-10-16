Ophelia Alert: Over 1,000 homes across Longford left without power as county bears full force of Storm Ophelia

Scores of homes across County Longford are without power this afternoon as Storm Ophelia cuts a path of devastation across the country.

Over 1000 homes across the county have been affected so far in what is being described as the worst storm to hit Irish shores in half a century.

The latest area to be affected is Edgeworthstown with fallen trees playing havoc with power supplies in several areas.

One of the most recent areas to be affected is the Longford/Mullingar road (R393) between Ballycloghan and Carrickboy which has been blocked by a fallen tree.

To date, around 360,000 homes and businesses currently without power.

Due to the increasing severity of the storm with reported gusts in some areas reaching speeds of up to 140km/hr, the ESB has warned it could be ten days before some customers are reconnected.

The State's National Emergency Coordination Group are pleading with people to stay safe, indoors if they can and not to take any unnecessary risks.

