Roads closed due to fallen trees across the county

The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard and Lingford Co Council is advising motorists are to approach the area with extreme care.Meanwhile, the road fom Ballinalee roundabout in Longford town to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree and theR393 is closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road has also been closed because a tree is blocking the route and the road at Newroe, Newtowncashel has been closed on the Lanesboro side of the village due to a fallen tree.The local authority has also advised motorists to drive with caution on the road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad as a tree is resting on wires there.A tree is also down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house in Longford town.