Longford on RED Alert: Lots of fallen trees and many roads impassable as #Ophelia rips through Longford

This is Geraldine Farrar from Abbeyshrule remaining defiant despite having a large tree downed as Hurricane Ophelia grips county Longford.

A number of roads are impassable or blocked owing to fallen trees;

The N63 is blocked on the right hand side entering from Lanesboro into Killashee at the old graveyard. Motorists are asked to approach with extreme care.

The Road from Ballinalee roundabout to Clooncoose is closed due to a fallen tree.



The R393 is Closed from Ballycloghan to Carrickboy due to a fallen tree.

The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

The road is closed at Newroe, Newtowncashel due to a fallen tree (this road is the Lanesboro side of Newtowncashel Village)

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on wires and is dangerous.

Motorists are advised to driver with caution a tree is down at Farnagh Hill outside Greene's house.