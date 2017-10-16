Longford on RED Alert: Gardaí warn citizens not to venture out following fatal accident in Tipperary

Gardaí are at scene of a fatal incident that occurred at Ballybrado, Cahir, Co. Tipperary at approximately 12.30pm.

A man (early 30s) while in the course of clearing a fallen tree was seriously injured with a chain saw. He has since passed away and his body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

Gardaí continue to advise all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out. Do not put your life or the lives of the Emergency Services at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Please be advised if you require urgent assistance of the emergency services to dial 999.

You might also be interested in reading:

The Longford Leader's extensive coverage on Storm Ophelia