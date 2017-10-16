Events cancelled and businesses close as Hurricane Ophelia grips Co Longford

The Road Safety Show due to be held tomorrow at the Backstage Theatre in Longford town has been cancelled due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Organisers say the event will be held at a later date.

Meanwhile, Fox's Gala in Ballinalee is closing at 2pm today will the Piker's Lodge in Loch Gowna is shutting its doors at 1pm.

In a statement, Management at the hotel said that the closure was "in the interest of our customers and staff".

Meanwhile, trees are down across the county and there is debris and fallen branches littering the road from Longford town to Ballinalee village.

The Hurricane has so far claimed one life, that of a young woman after a tree fell on the vehicle in which she was travelling in earlier this morning in the south of the country.

You may also like to read:

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/276515/longford-in-red-alert-loss-of-power-in-parts-of-the-county.html

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/276477/longford-on-red-alert-trees-down-at-various-locations-across-county-longford-ophelia.html