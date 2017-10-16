Longford on RED Alert: Trees down at various locations across county Longford #Ophelia

Longford Leader reader and Facebook follower Tarina Kelly has submitted this photograph to us of a fallen tree on the Dublin Road outside Longford town.

We've also had reports of fallen trees halfway between Edgeworthstown and Longford, and also near Mullinalaghta St Columba's GAA pitch.

#LONGFORD Fallen tree partially blocking N4, halfway b/w Edgeworthstown and Longford. Passable with care. https://t.co/oPvLnYFBjI #Ophelia — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 16, 2017

It is early evidence of the destructive power of Hurricane #Ophelia so stay safe folks.

You may also be interested in reading:

#Ophelia Alert: Longford Gardaí urge locals to heed safety advice and to check on elderly neighbours and relatives