#Longford on RED Alert: Trees down at various locations across county Longford #Ophelia
#Longford on RED Alert: Tree down on the Dublin Road in Longford #Ophelia
Longford Leader reader and Facebook follower Tarina Kelly has submitted this photograph to us of a fallen tree on the Dublin Road outside Longford town.
We've also had reports of fallen trees halfway between Edgeworthstown and Longford, and also near Mullinalaghta St Columba's GAA pitch.
#LONGFORD Fallen tree partially blocking N4, halfway b/w Edgeworthstown and Longford. Passable with care. https://t.co/oPvLnYFBjI #Ophelia— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 16, 2017
It is early evidence of the destructive power of Hurricane #Ophelia so stay safe folks.
Tree down at Mullinalaghrta football pitch. Road blocked #Ophelia #longford pic.twitter.com/Ix975nK60x— Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) October 16, 2017
