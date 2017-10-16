#Longford on RED Alert: Trees down at various locations across county Longford #Ophelia

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

#Longford on RED Alert: Tree down on the Dublin Road in Longford #Ophelia

Longford Leader reader and Facebook follower Tarina Kelly has submitted this photograph to us of a fallen tree on the Dublin Road outside Longford town. 

We've also had reports of fallen trees halfway between Edgeworthstown and Longford, and also near Mullinalaghta St Columba's GAA pitch. 

It is early evidence of the destructive power of Hurricane #Ophelia so stay safe folks.

#Ophelia Alert: Longford Gardaí urge locals to heed safety advice and to check on elderly neighbours and relatives

 