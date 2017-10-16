Ophelia Alert: Longford County Council closes its offices

As a result of the Status Red Wind warning for Ireland issued by Met Eireann in relation to Ex Hurricane Ophelia, Longford County Council is closing its offices, today Monday, 16th October at 11.00 a.m.

Longford County Council Emergency Weather Response Team met earlier this morning and is putting in place the necessary arrangements to deal with incidences that might arise as a result of the Storm and the Response Team will also liaise with the relevant authorities and agencies in response to any disruption caused by the Storm.



Updates will be available on Twitter @longfordcoco and on the Council’s Website www.longfordcoco.ie



Longford County Council advises the following Key Public Safety Information.



• All unnecessary travel should be avoided today, Monday 16th October, while the storm is passing.

• Don’t travel during the height of the storm and listen to local radio and national media broadcasts regarding the current weather situation.

• Very strong winds are predicted making driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g., cyclists, pedestrian’s, motorcyclist and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

• Power outages are likely to occur in certain parts of the country, with contingency planning activated by the ESB. The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850 372 999.

• All schools in County Longford have been instructed to close.

• People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours in advance of the oncoming severe weather conditions and again after the worst of the event has passed.

• People are advised to remove patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings, which can be turned into missiles by the wind.



The public are again reminded to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for their area and to be aware of the weather conditions and to heed safety warnings.



Longford County Council Major Emergency Response No. 1850 211525.