Ophelia Alert: Longford Gardaí urge locals to heed safety advice and to check on elderly neighbours and relatives

Gardái are this morning advising people to refrain from making any unnecessary journeys and to keep in mind their personal safety as Hurricane Ophelia approaches.

The State's National Emergency Coordination Group have already pleaded with people to stay safe, indoors if they can and not to take any unnecessary risks.

Now, closer to home, Longford Gardaí have followed suit by advising homeowners and members of the public to stay inside when the worst of the storm is expected to hit the midlands later today.

A spokesman advised those living in rural areas especially to maintain a close watch on neighbours and elderly in view of an expected widespread power outage brought about by Storm Ophelia.

"We (Gardaí) would be asking people to pay attention to the (safety) advice and to make sure elderly people are okay and that they have enough provisions to assist them," said the spokesperson.

A Red Weather Alert is in force for the entire country today with Met Éireann warning of a possible risk to life.

