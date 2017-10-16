Ophelia Alert: SuperValu's Longford store adds its name to lengthy closure list as country braces itself for Storm Ophelia

SuperValu is the latest big name grocery giant to add its name to a growing list of companies that have announced its enforced closure today amid heightening concern over the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ophelia.

A spokeswoman confirmed to the Leader this morning its store located at Hazelwood Shopping Centre will close at 11:30am and re-open tomorrow morning at 8:30am.

It follows similar moves undertaken by Tescos and Dunnes Stores, both of whom have taken similar action in the wake of increasing fears over the threat posed by Hurricane Ophelia.

For more on Storm Ophelia throughout the course of the day follow www.longfordleader.ie

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

#Ophelia Alert: Dunnes Stores #Longford will be closed and racing at #Longford Greyhound Stadium postponed

#Ophelia Alert: Dunnes Stores #Longford will be closed and racing at #Longford Greyhound Stadium postponed