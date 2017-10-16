Longford on RED Alert: #Ophelia - Keeping you updated

Throughout the day the Longford Leader will be keeping you updated about Hurricane Ophelia.

In the meantime we would like to hear from you.

Let us know if your business is open today; if there are fallen trees in your area or any further updates which are relevant.

The winds are expected to get stronger from 11 am onwards.

If you have any pictures following the event please send them onto us.

Send them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In the meantime please heed all warnings and keep safe today.

You may also be interested in reading:

#Ophelia Alert: Dunnes Stores #Longford will be closed and racing at #Longford Greyhound Stadium postponed

#Longford on RED Alert: St Christopher's Day Services in Longford will be closed on Monday #Ophelia