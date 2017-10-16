Ophelia Alert: Dunnes Stores #Longford will be closed and racing at #Longford Greyhound Stadium postponed

All Dunnes Stores branches throughout Ireland will be closed on Monday.

Tesco Ireland have said the following: “Tesco stores will be open tomorrow but due to our primary concern for the safety of our staff stores may need to close if required. Please check with your local store before travelling.”

Longford Greyhound Stadium

For health and safety reasons Monday's meeting has been called off at Longford Greyhound Stadium. Monday's card will be run next Friday.

