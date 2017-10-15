Breaking News: ALL schools in Longford will be CLOSED tomorrow owing to Hurricane #Ophelia

In response to the imminent Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills is now publicly informing all schools, colleges and other education institutions that they are to remain closed tomorrow, Monday October 16.

This decision has been made following discussions with members of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning and in light of the advice from Met Éireann on this unprecedented storm.

All schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow.

