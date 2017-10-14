Garda hunt for burglary duo who broke into house on the outskirts of Longford town

Gardaí are on the hunt for two suspects who were disturbed in the course of house break-in in just outside Longford town on Tuesday morning.

The raiders gained entry to a house at Minard, between Newtownforbes and Longford at around 3am.

It's believed as the pair entered the property, they awoke its occupants which resulted in both men fleeing the scene.

A text alert was sent out to local residents yesterday (Tuesday) warning them to be on the lookout for the men who were believed to have been sporting dark hoodies at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.