Longford ICA to host TV3 Chef, Adrian

For that little bit extra on the night we are having some small food tasting tables on the perimeter of the room between 7pm and 8pm, featuring local artisan food producers and some ICA members, namely Teresa Dooner with her Brown Bread, Anna B Corrigan with her Cakes for all Occasions and Teresa Mullooly with jams and chutneys. Doors will open at 7pm.

Tickets cost €10 each and are selling fast so get your ticket and don't be disappointed.

Tickets are available at your local Guild meeting or from any of the Produce promoters in the Guilds.

Longford ICA Federation are still looking for two volunteers for "Come dine the ICA way" which will take place in January. So all you good cooks out there in ICA, step up to the challenge.

The annual sponsored walk will take place on Sunday, October 15 with the proceeds going to Longford Cardiac Community First Responders, sponsorship cards have been distributed, so come on out and support a very worthy cause,

There will be a bus running to the Knit and Stitch show on Saturday, November 11, departing Fresh today N4 Axis centre at 8am sharp. To book a seat on the bus, please contact Roisin on 086 350 1339, please note you must book your own ticket to the show and these can be obtained at the reduced rate of €11 from Central Office, contact Anna on 01 668 0002 to purchase.

The 2018 Calendar is now in the process of being finalised. All information as regards what is needed from the guilds is with your presidents.

It is hoped to have the calendar ready for sale at the winter Federation meeting in Newtownforbes, so please get all information in as soon as possible.