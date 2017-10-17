Defibrillator damaged in Kilcogy

The damage caused to a defibrillator in Kilcogy recently illustrates the need for the enactment of legislation to address the issue a Fianna Fáil senator has claimed.

The Life Saving Equipment Bill 2017 has been published by Senator Dr Keith Swanick (FF) and could allow for a jail sentence or imposition of a huge fine on those convicted of tampering with a life saving devices like defibrillators and lifebuoys.

See full story on www.longfordleader.ie