Longford students get set for Aisling Festival

Students from Árdscoil Phádraig in Granard, Lanesboro Community College and St Mel's College in Longford have been meeting in the Longford Leader newsroom to brainstorm ideas for the upcoming Aisling Children's Art Festival supplement, which will be published in next week's Longford Leader.

The secondary students learned a few things about writing news stories and laying articles out on pages ahead of their big 16-page supplement, which will written by the students themselves, with the guidance and direction of their teachers.

The theme for this year's festival is 'The Future is Bright', and students have been brainstorming stories that will fit that theme.

The supplement will feature top class articles that will detail the Festival's events and its history, to give some background to the festival itself.

There will also be interviews with some of the county's young talent with a bright future in sport, agriculture, music and plenty more.

Gary O'Hanlon will impart valuable advice to young people considering a career as a chef.

Lead singer of popular local band, Brave Giant, will talk to the Longford Leader about the band's recent success, while members of another up-and-coming local band, Painted Skies, will talk to one of our student reporters about their own rise to stardom.

Next week's supplement will include all of this and more as the county prepares for the excitement of the upcoming Aisling Children's Arts Festival.

To read more about how bright the future is for Longford, pick up your 16-page supplement in next week's Longford Leader.