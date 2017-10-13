Man told he is a 'right troublemaker'

Danny McDonald (26), of 17 A Earl Street, Longford was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with two counts of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on July 20 and 26 last.

Both incidents took place at Main Street, Longford.

On the first occasion, Supt Jim Delaney said gardaí were on mobile patrol when they came across Mr McDonald in an intoxicated state.

The Longford Garda chief said when Mr McDonald was directed to leave the area he continued to walk up Main Street before yelling: “F*** you.”

Supt Delaney said that led to Mr McDonald being arrested under Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

Following that arrest, six days later Supt Delaney said gardáí had been alerted to an incident on board a Bus Eireann bus as it approached Longford.

When they arrived, Supt Delaney said Mr McDonald was found lying asleep on a rear seat.

Three empty bottles of beer were observed lying close beside the 26-year-old, he added and when officers tried to rouse him, the superintendent said Mr McDonald became aggressive.

Like the earlier incident, Supt Delaney said the defendant hurled abuse at gardaí, this time telling officers to “f*** off.”

In the aftermath of the court learning of those events, it was revealed Mr McDonald was currently in prison serving a sentence for an unrelated matter.

His release date, it was revealed had been set at February 20 2018.

Judge Hughes was further informed Mr McDonald had racked up 45 previous convictions over a seven year period, causing him to remark to his defence barrister: “Your client is a right troublemaker.”

In response, the barrister said Mr McDonald had gone through some tough times in relation to an enduring drug addiction.

“There comes a point with somebody whose life has went out of control as a result of drugs, a catalyst is needed to reverse that,” he said.

Mr McDonald, the barrister continued was currently out of work, but was a father to a five month old daugher and in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He added his client was engaging in a methadone programme in prison but was attempting to break off from that dependency in a bid to restore some semblance of normality to his life.

“He acknowledges drugs were in control of his life and he doesn’t even remember the incidents in which he finds himself before the court.

“He just wants to get his life back on track,” added the barrister.

It was the barrister’s reference to his client’s yearning to get back on the “straight and narrow” which led Judge Hughes to say that Mr McDonald only had himself to blame.

“You are the author of your own misfortune,” he sternly told him.

Judge Hughes rounded up proceedings by sentencing Mr McDonald to separate one month sentences for each of the charges before the court.

Advising the court he intended to run both terms concurrent to the existing sentence being served, the Judge asked the defendant whether he knew what concurrent as opposed to consecutive sentences meant.

Mr McDonald said he was aware the former implied he would not add any further custodial time ahead of his February 2018 release date, Judge Hughes remarked: “There you are. You didn’t have to go to law school to learn that.”