Prestigious awards for Longford's Viewmount House

Viewmount House is well known for its top class hospitality and delicious food, and that was recognised last week at the Georgina Campbell Awards when the establishment was awarded the 'Hospitality Hero Award'.

Having quietly restored their lovely Longford property Viewmount House, and created its beautiful gardens over two decades, James and Beryl Kearney opened VM Restaurant with Head Chef Gary O’Hanlon in 2008 - and took the midlands by storm, quickly making Longford a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Gary is now one of the family, and also a household name thanks to his determination to take every possible opportunity to promote VM and the food of the locality.

Speaking to the Longford Leader last week, Beryl and James Kearney said that they were extremely honoured to have received this prestigious award.

“Viewmount House has been listed in Georgina Campbell's guide(for Bed & Breakfast) since approximately 2002,” they said.

“Georgina Campbell called to us every year and appreciated our improvements in the house and the development of our gardens.

“She was aware of our plans to open a restaurant and was delighted when we eventually achieved our goal in 2008.

“We met Gary O'Hanlon in 2008 and his culinary expertise has certainly added the 'icing on the cake' to Viewmount House.

“Georgina Campbell has acknowledged our team efforts to achieve a high standard of accommodation and dining experience with this award.

“While we are supported extremely well locally we also are now a destination for visitors who are looking for a gourmet experience and we are ideally situated in the midlands.”

But this isn't the only award received by Viewmount House, with October being a very successful month for the venue.

On Monday, October 9, Viewmount House was awarded the Best Irish Hotel award at The Good Hotel Guide awards.

“Winning these awards gives Viewmount House and Longford national exposure and it is a marvellous boost for all our staff. Our award is based on the fact that we have put Longford on the map as a destination.”

For more information, or to make a resercation at Viewmount House, visit www.viewmounthouse.com.