Longford libraries to open doors to Children's Book Festival

Longford Libraries are opening their doors even wider this month as they welcome everyone to the annual Children’s Book festival whose theme this year is 'Get Blown away by a Book'.

The festival is a celebration of the wonderful world of children’s literature and the value of books and reading in every child’s life.

A wide range of events will take place in libraries across the county and everything is free and everyone is welcome.

We are grateful for the support of Foras na Gaeilge and Creative Ireland Longford.

Niall de Búrca, one of Ireland’s leading bilingual storytellers, is coming to Co Longford for one day only, Thursday, October 19.

This artist will demonstrate his unique style of storytelling in Irish and English.

Niall has been featured International Storyteller at the US National Storytelling Festival and has told his stories in many lands including, the Hawaiian Islands, Russia, South Africa, Argentina and Iran.

Leitrim-born award-winning author, Alan Early, makes a welcome return with his highly popular Viking workshops and will read from his best-selling Arthur Quinn trilogy.

Chris Thompson will bring every young child’s favourite cuddly rabbit, Bunny Hop, to life once again as she tells of some of his latest adventures.

Other children’s writers appearing during the month are: Carmel Kelly and Rob Peacock.

Rob will officially launch his new book, ‘Cara & The Mystery of the Missing Ball’ in Lanesboro Library at 6.30pm on October 23.

And finally, everyone is welcome to join in our Hallowe’en ghostly story time and fancy dress with Chris Thompson at 11am on October 31 in Longford Library.

“As the winter season closes in on us, the time is perfect to encourage children to curl up with a good book and to join in all the activities at their local library.

All events are free and everyone is welcome,” said Willie O’Dowd, Librarian at Longford Library.

For further information about the Children’s Book Festival and a copy of this year’s programme, please visit one of the six library branches in County Longford.