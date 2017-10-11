Longford man pleads guilty to defilement of child

A Co Longford man is to be sentenced in January after he pleaded guilty in the Central Criminal Court last week to defilement of a child.

The man, who is aged 19, but who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of his victim, had initially been charged with rape.

At the outset of his expected trial last week, it emerged the man’s defence team had submitted a plea of guilty to defilement.

That submission was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and which averted the onset of a trial.

The case was subsequently adjourned with the man remanded on continuing bail until January 16.

It’s at that sitting the man is expected to be sentenced.