Longford Co Councillor Micheal Carrigy eyes Town Bus Link plan

Hopes are high many of Longford's largest residential areas could be about to be served by a newly established Town Bus Link.

Cllr Micheal Carrigy wants Longford Co Council to examine the possibility of introducing a facility that would serve estates and built up areas throughout the main county town.

“This would include changing the Bye Laws in the town to create more spaces for buses to park and create bus stops,” he said.

The link that Cllr Carrigy is proposing to develop consists of a regular bus route around various estates in the with a view to bringing both young and old into the town centre.

Among the local facilities Cllr Carrigy believes could benefit include local post offices, St Joseph's Care Centre the Primary Care Centre at Flancare.

Cllr Carrigy, who represents Longford County Council on Longford/Westmeath Local Link, says the plan would also include bringing the elderly to the local active age group Club 89.

The request is one of a number of items up for discussion at today's monthly meeting of Longford County Council.