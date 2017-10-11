Longford farmer 'lucky to be alive' after freak farm accident

The head of the Fianna Fáil organisation in Longford Pat Donnelly has told of how a freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him his life.

Mr Donnelly had been in the process of unloading bales of hay from a lorry last Thursday evening when a tractor parked up only a few short metres away suddenly rolled towards him.

The 64-year-old Chairman of the party's Longford Comhairle Dáil Ceantair, sustained serious injuries as he instinctively tried to jump out of the tractor’s path at the last minute.

A well known community activist and former Longford GAA Co Board vice chairman, the popular Fr Manning Gaels clubman was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital where he remains this week.

Speaking from his hospital bed to the Leader yesterday (Tuesday) Mr Donnelly said while he is still waiting to learn the full extent of his injuries the incident had taken its toll.

“One thing is for sure, if it (tractor) didn’t jam me against the low loader you wouldn’t be talking to me, you would be talking about me,” he said.

