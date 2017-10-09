Danny Keena Murder Trial: Jury resumes deliberations in trial of man who strangled estranged partner to death

The jury has resumed deliberations in trial of a man, charged with murdering the mother of his children, by strangling her in her new home.

Danny Keena of Empor, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Brigid Maguire on November 14, 2015. His Central Criminal Court trial has heard that she died of strangulation.



The 55-year-old farmer has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to murder, but guilty to her manslaughter at her home on Main Street, Ballynacargy. He had previously strangled her to the point of dizziness, and she and her two children had left him only two months before her death.



The defence has asked for a verdict of manslaughter rather than murder by reason of provocation; Ms Maguire had told him he was a bad father to their son.



The prosecution has said that this case was one of the least appropriate for a defence of provocation, noting testimony that he had previously strangled her and threatened to kill her.



Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy charged the seven men and five women of the jury on Friday, telling them that there was no room for sympathy or prejudice. He said that the fact the accused was sorry was of no relevance.



He explained that there were two available verdicts: guilty of murder or not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.



The jury had spent just over four hours considering its verdict yesterday before being sent for lunch. Deliberations will resume this afternoon.

