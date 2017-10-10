Garda Choir to perform in Aughnacliffe

They will be joined on the night by the hugely talented Mulligan Sisters and also pupils from the local national school.

The event will get underway at 7.30pm sharp and there is a €10 admission charge and all proceeds from the night will go to local charities.

The choir elected to perform in the north Longford church as many of them are attending a wedding n Cavan that weekend.

The Garda Male Voice Choir was established in 1972 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of An Garda Síochána.

The choir is a hobby that Gardaí perform in their own time and at their own expense. It is done on a voluntary basis over and above normal duties.

They have performed for numerous charities around the country and the choir includes both serving and retired members.