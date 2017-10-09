Mattie Fox: 'Disgusting continuous fouling' in GAA games

What is the reason that in Croke Park , the headquarters of the GAA, taking an opposition player's jersey and holding it tight continuously, to antagonise the wearer, is allowed without any whistle being blown?

Does Croke Park now instruct referees not to whistle such behaviour?

In my book that's a clear foul, well provided for in the rule book already. But to think that a player can foul another continuously during a match is very poor Gaelic Football entertainment. Fine if you’re playing rugby.

Am I the only one who thinks this is absolutely disgusting?

Anthony Maher, the Kerry midfielder, Philly McMahon the Dublin defender, are just two such players whose behaviour in recent matches would cause anyone seeking purity to consider their position in buying tickets, and continuing to support the Games.