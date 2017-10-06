Lanesboro councillor says road sweeper should be at disposal of all towns

The Council road sweeper should be made available to Tidy Towns committees in the Ballymahon area, according to Cllr Mark Casey, especially ahead of big events, such as the Taste of the Lakelands Festival in Lanesboro this weekend.

“There's a perfect road sweeper going around Longford town that the rest of the county can't avail of,” he said.

“With Taste of the Lakelands coming up, it would be great to get the road swept.”

His motion was supported by his fellow councillors in the Ballymahon Municipal District at last week's meeting and it was agreed that prior notice would be given to the council ahead of the use of the road sweeper.