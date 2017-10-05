Longford County Council move step closer in attempts to abolish right of way

Long-standing efforts to remove a public right of way between two Longford housing estates looks all but resolved.

Discussions to abolish a throughway between Dun Darrach and Old Ardnacassa has been a source for public debate for the best part of three years.

Attempts to address the access point follow deep-rooted concerns over rumoured anti-social behaviour concerns and the execution of a petition by local residents.

At a meeting of Longford Municipal District last week, area engineer Eamon Bennett said agreement had to be reached with one remaining local landowner before the move could proceed.

He added once those talks had concluded the plan was for the council to erect an 8ft high palisade structure.

Mr Bennett added gardaí harboured no objections to the proposal.