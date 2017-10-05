Newtownforbes Cardiac First Responders group launched

Training Co-ordinator of the group James Quinn outlined the importance of first responders in the local community. The Newtownforbes scheme began back in June with the completion of the Cardiac First Responder Instructor Course.

The group hit the ground running and they’ve since recruited thirty First Responders. Mr Quinn said, “The Newtownforbes based scheme provides CPR and Defibrillator training and education to people who wish to avail of the scheme. First Responders personnel are trained right up to Cardiac First Responder Community recognised by Irish Heart Foundation/Prehospital Emergency Care Council.

Members attend regular training classes where teamwork and personal development plays a vital role in Responders ability to carry out their duties in the local area.”

Newtownforbes Cardiac First Responders group works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service, and once given the authority, they can provide emergency care and treatment to patients with a variety of medical problems in the field of cardiac arrest, heart attacks, strokes, choking and respiratory difficulties.

Mr Quinn added, “Members carry out their treatment in a professional way. Our services are provided in the community in a respectful and confidential manner. Responders must adhere to these rules at all times. We have two instructors qualified and registered to provide top quality training and certification.

He thanked everyone who attended the launch, especially Miranda Moran and her staff for hosting the event, to Cllr Peggy Nolan for sharing her story and giving a fantastic talk, to 2015 Longford Rose Daphne Howard and to Sheila Fitzgerald, Courtyard Cafe,for providing refreshments.

Alongside Mr Quinn, John Casey is also a Training Co-ordinator with Newtownforbes Cardiac First Responders group, and other officers are treasurer Natasha Callaghan, assistant treasurer Bridget McBride and PRO John Coppinger. Cllr Peggy Nolan is also part of the committee.

Training meetings will take place in Miranda Moran’s Physiotherapy & Sports Rehabilitation Clinic and the group plan to visit local businesses, schools and sports centres to give presentations on Community CPR and AED Training.

Newtownforbes Community First Responders can be contacted at (087) 902 3037 and they are also on Facebook.