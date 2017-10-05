Ballymahon meeting hears of urgent improvements needed for Colehill Health Centre

Councillor Mick Cahill has called on the HSE to carry out some urgent and long overdue improvement works on the Health Centre in Colehill, which he says is in imminent danger of losing its GP Service.

He states that the loss of the GP Service would “be a huge blow to the people of the area and would be another example of the withdrawal of essential services to people living in rural areas”.

“The Health Centre requires an array of work including making it wheelchair accessible, the provision of a wheelchair toilet and wash hand basin, office space, insulation to help sound proof the walls and attic space, in addition to general repairs.

“Painting and decorating, and the provision of high speed broadband at the Centre would also be required as a priority,” he said.

Cllr Cahill states that he will be calling on his three Council colleagues on the Dublin Mid-Leinster Regional Health Forum, PJ Reilly, Paraic Brady and Pat O'Toole to raise the issue at the next meeting of the forum, although he is seeking a response from HSE Management as quickly as possible.

