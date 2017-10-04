St Mel’s College, Longford receives Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School award

For the third year in succession, St Mel’s College, Longford town has been honoured with a Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Award.

The annual Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Awards ceremony was held at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham on Tuesday, September 12.

The awards recognise the immense efforts of schools around the island of Ireland who have completed the Ambassador School Programme, and become actively involved in mental health promotion.

The Ambassador School Programme is one aspect of a wide range of Cycle Against Suicide initiatives and programmes, is school-led, and involves the completion of ‘Five Gears’ over the course of a year, all of which are aimed at raising awareness of the message that “It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help”.

St Mel’s College was awarded the prestigious status of Ambassador School by Cycle Against Suicide in recognition of their fulfilment of the ‘Five Gears’, and their exceptional commitment to the promotion of positive mental health.

St Mel’s was represented at the ceremony by Link Teacher Hazel Concar and students Michael McCann, Enda Bracken and Gary Noone, who understandably are very proud of their achievements.

“The Ambassador School Awards ceremony was a great day. It’s wonderful to attend such a positive event, and have the efforts of the students recognised.

“I want to say a special word of thanks also to the other teachers involved; Sive McGuinness, Ciaran Garvey and Michael Kenny are so enthusiastic and do immense work every year,” said Hazel speaking at the event.

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee presented the awards to students on what was a very positive enjoyable day for all involved.

More information on the Ambassador School Programme is available on www.cycleagainstsuicide.com

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Video: Nostalgia in rich supply as St Mel's College, Longford host class reunion of 1957