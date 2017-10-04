BREAKING: Ireland's biggest construction firm wins tender to build up to 500 lodges at Center Parcs Longford Forest

Ireland's largest construction firm John Sisk & Son has won a lucrative contract to build close to 500 lodges at Center Parcs €233m holiday village in Ballymahon, the Leader can reveal.

The announcement, which was made this morning, will see the international building giant construct 470 state of the art lodges at Newcastle Wood ahead of its planned opening in 2019.

John Sisk & Son are Ireland's largest building contractors, having recently topped the charts in a new survey of revenues at Ireland's building contractors with revenues of €1.05bn in 2016.

In a statement, a spokesperson for UK leisure firm said: "Center Parcs has today announced that John Sisk & Son are the preferred bidder for the contract to construct the lodges at Center Parcs Longford Forest.

"The conclusion of this tender is subject to contract."

This morning's announcement represents the latest major contract to be awarded by Center Parcs, following an infrastructural agreement reached with Limerick outfit Roadbridge Civil Engineering & Building Contractors earlier this year.

The first of those, was afforded to Mullingar company Bennett Construction Ltd last November to build a four kilometre long public footpath and security fence around the site's 395 acre perimeter.

It also comes hot on the heels of an official sod turning ceremony led by Center Parcs CEO Martin Dalby and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month.

