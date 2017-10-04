More than a century after its foundation Granard Buttermarket is reopened
Minister Ring announces funding of €21.6 million to revitalise rural towns and villages
Minister Micheal Ring is joined by local dignitaries at this morning's announcement
Minister for Rural and Community Development Micheal Ring has this morning officially re-opened Granard Buttermarket.
The opening more than a century after it was officially incepted also saw an impassioned speech from Kerry GAA legend Pat Spillane.
The RTE Gaelic games analyst, who is an ambassador for the Government's Action Plan for Jobs, said he wanted to send out a strong message to say that 'rural Ireland was not dead'.
Mr Ring followed that up by insisting ' rural Ireland was alive and well' with 281 towns across the country receiving €21.6m under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
