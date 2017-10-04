Lanesboro to host 'Taste of the Lakelands' II this weekend

The long awaited return of one of the region's fastest growing festivals makes its long awaited return this weekend.

Lanesboro-Ballyleague's 'Taste of the Lakelands' Food Festival is set to hold its second annual instalment by showcasing all that is best with local food and culinary excellence.



Set over three days, starting this Friday, cuisine lovers from near and far are expected to descend on the shores of Lough Ree for an occasion that is quickly becoming one of the midlands' best kept secrets.

Up to 60 local food producers are lined up to take part, offering many the ideal shop window in which to exhibit their produce.

Joining them will be some of the country's leading chefs, fronted by the likes of Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon and Gary O'Hanlon.

“This year there's a focus on promoting the entire midlands region," said festival chairman Alan Horohoe.

“We have an array of family events, a lot of free food giveaways starting at 10am on Saturday and a real buzz for local business.”

Before then, the three day festival gets underway courtesy of a Vintage High Tea event inside the Festival Marquee Village.

As has become its customary mantra since its hugely positive inaugural equivalent 12 months earlier, patrons can expect a welcome drink, a beautiful selection of finger sandwiches, delicious desserts and a large variety of teas.

There are prizes too for the best vintage costume/headpiece, making it the perfect occasion for a girlie catch-up or a work night out.

Tickets cost €25 and booking is essential. Call 043 3321734 to book. Discount available for tables of 10.

