Longford set to benefit from €640,000 Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding

Longford is poised for a €640,000 cash windfall for various projects across the county, including €200,000 towards the development of the Longford innovation and digital hub.

The announcement of the funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, will be made in Granard this morning (Wednesday, October 4) by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

Minister Ring will also officially open the refurbished Granard Buttermarket at 11am. The Buttermarket was refurbished using funding from the 2016 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister of State and Longford/Westmeath Independent Alliance TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will be accompanying Minister Ring in Granard and he expressed delight that Longford has secured €640,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister Moran said the scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development. In particular, he said he was delighted to secure funding of over €200,000 for the Longford innovation and digital hub.

“The funding for this excellent project right in the heart of Longford town will help foster the emergence and growth of new businesses in the creative industries such as ICT, design, interactive technologies etc. It will also help kick-start the economic regeneration in the northern end of Longford Town,” enthused Minister Moran.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is all about creating jobs, developing and sustaining rural areas and ultimately keeping them alive and vibrant,” said Minister Moran.

The funding announced for Longford includes:

Ardagh – walk - €42,400

Ballymahon – Enhance and build on work already carried out - €58,240

Edgeworthstown – Enterprise Hub - €80,000

Granard – Landscape - €31,200

Lanesboro – Develop the infrastructure for free Wi-Fi - €30,000

Lisryan – Village Enhancement Work - €51,200

Longford Creative Hub – Creative Hub - €200,000

Mullinalaghta – Village Enhancement - €48,360

Newtowncashel – Village enhancement - €20,000

Newtownforbes – Village enhancement - €76,000