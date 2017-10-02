McGrath’s Centra in Longford to host coffee morning to support the Irish Cancer Society this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pippa O’Connor, one of Ireland’s top bloggers, has launched Centra’s initiatives to support the Irish Cancer Society this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year over 2,900 people in Ireland will be told they have breast cancer, with eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland every day.

Centra is joining the Irish Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer, as stores across Ireland get their cups at the ready for ‘Cups against cancer’ coffee mornings.

Centra will also be hosting pink walks throughout communities in Ireland and Centra is calling on the nation to take part to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

For customers who lead hectic lifestyles but are eager to support this worthy cause, they can simply text CENTRA to 50300 to donate €4* to the Irish Cancer Society. For more details, log on to www.centra.ie/cancer.

Money raised through these Centra initiatives will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society’s essential services including information and support services for people throughout the country who have been affected by breast cancer.

This is the seventh year Centra has supported the campaign and to date has raised over €2.8 million for the charity.

Centra this week hosted its first ‘Cups against cancer’ coffee morning hosted by radio DJ Doireann Garrihy and included breast health advice from Irish Cancer Society’s Cancer Nurseline Manager Naomi Fitzgibbon, lifestyle advice from Pippa O’Connor and a personal account by a breast cancer survivor and Irish Cancer Society service user.

The coffee morning which took place in Lock 6 cafe will be the first of many taking place across the country throughout October.

Speaking at the launch, Centra ambassador, Pippa O’Connor said, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a cause that I am proud to support and I’m delighted that Centra is joining the Irish Cancer Society to fight against breast cancer.

As a Centra ambassador I am delighted to let the public know that Centra have officially launched their coffee mornings and pink walks to commence throughout October in order to raise vital funds for this important initiative.”

John McCormack, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society commented, “We are delighted to have the support of Centra employees and customers for the seventh year as we raise vital funds to support people affected by breast cancer.

Over 2,900 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland this year and support from the public and Centra allows the Irish Cancer Society to fund lifesaving research and support services to ensure no one has to face breast cancer alone.”

The Irish Cancer Society is Ireland’s leading provider of breast cancer information and support, reaching thousands of women who are concerned about breast cancer and breast health every year.

The Society strives to ensure that everyone affected by breast cancer has the support they need, when they need it. Anyone concerned about breast cancer should call the Irish Cancer Society’s Cancer Nurseline on Freephone 1800 200 700 or drop into one of 13 Daffodil Centres in hospitals nationwide.

Further information is available on www.cancer.ie