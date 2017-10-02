Longford crime levels show marked drop

Crime levels at both ends of the county are continuing to fall due to a combination of targeted operations and ever improving detection rates.

Burglaries, shoplifting, public order and assaults are all down over the past three months across the Longford and Granard Garda Districts with the issue of dangerous driving being the only headline issue in the northern end of the county to show an increase.

The figures were among a series of items up for discussion at a meeting of Longford County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) earlier this afternoon.

