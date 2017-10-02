Appeal for information after man goes missing in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai are appealing for information about a 30 year Dublin man who has gone missing from Carrick-on-Shannon. Thirty year old, Janusz Jasicki was last seen on Saturday September 30 at approximately 8.45pm in Carrick-On- Shannon where he was attending a function.

He is described as being 5’ 10’’, with light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Janusz Jasicki or who can assist in locating him should contact Carrick-On- Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.