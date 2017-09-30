Upset Longford couple in desperate search for lost wedding ring

An upset Longford couple are seeking the public’s assistance to help them find a missing wedding ring.

Monika Godlova and her husband Marian Gazi live in Longford town and yesterday evening, Friday, September 29, at approximately 8pm, while shopping at the local Aldi store, Marian had the misfortune of losing his 14-karat gold wedding ring.

Monika and Marian, who celebrated their wedding a year ago, are very upset and they are appealing for the public’s help in their efforts to find the ring which is of huge sentimental value to them.

Monika explained to the Longford Leader, “My husband’s wedding ring has my name (Monika) engraved on it and we are very sad that it has gone missing.”

She added, “Maybe somebody found the ring.”

If you find the lost wedding ring or if you can help Monika and Marian in their quest to find it, you can contact Monika at 086 241 4257.