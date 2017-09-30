Cllr Micheàl Carrigy 'confident of securing significant Sports Capital Funding' for Longford

Ballinalee based Fine Gael councillor, Micheál Carrigy has said he is confident of securing significant Sports Capital Funding for Longford.



Cllr Carrigy, who earlier this year was chosen by Fine Gael to contest the general election in the Longford/Westmeath constituency, expressed the view following a meeting he had with Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD.



Cllr Carrigy revealed, "I recently met with Minister Brendan Griffin to discuss Longford applications for Sports Capital Funding which will be announced in the next few weeks. I am confident of securing significant funding for the various projects in the county."