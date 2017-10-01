Longford's Fabiani boutique makes Ireland’s Top 30 Store list

Fabiani of Longford has been named among the Top30 stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence.

Retail Excellence is the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland and the Top30 list comprises retailers from around the country in every sector within the Irish Retail Industry.

Fabiani of Longford, is the only store in Longford to make the prestigious list.

Fabiani is a contemporary lifestyle and clothing boutique with an in-house coffee bar, 'Mudshot', as well as an in store brow and lash bar, UB Brows. Yoga Classes are held in store three days a week.

Louise Brennan, owner of Fabiani, says, "We want to offer our customers an alternative to the traditional boutique, where you go for one singular purchase and purpose. By becoming more multifaceted as a store, we try to give our customers greater choice and a better retail experience."

