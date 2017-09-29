Longford Weather Update: Mostly cloudy but dry this weekend with some patchy rain

We've had a mixed bag weatherwise this week with torrential downpours and blustery wind followed by clear blue skies and sunshine.

The good news is we're in for more good weather over the weekend.

There's a risk of patchy rain later tonight with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Mostly cloudy across the southern half of the province tomorrow with patchy rain for a time. Mainly dry elsewhere with bright spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in light south easterly or variable breezes.