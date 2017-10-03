Longford trio take to skies to raise funds for Phoenix Centre

Last weekend saw three brave Longford women sky dive out of a plane to raise much needed funds for the Disabled People of Longford (DPOL) organisation.

The ladies undertook the dive in the hope raising funds for creative therapy classes at the Phoenix Centre on Longford’s Dublin Rd.

Creative therapy refers to a group of techniques that are expressive and creative in nature.

The aim of creative therapies is to help clients find a form of expression beyond words or traditional therapy, such as cognitive or psychotherapy .

The three brave ladies included Sandy Roper and her daughter Nadine Roper and the fearless Helena Doyle.

Sandy is of course the sister of Niall McGrath, whom she has been caring for over a long number of years after he sustained serious injuries in an unprovoked assault in London.

He is a resident at St Joseph’s in Longford town and Sandy together with Cllr Peggy Nolan, has been heading a campaign to get a national acquired brain injury unit at St Joseph’s.

Longford was the only centre to make a formal application to host such a centre.

When he visited Longford recently, Sandy and Niall met with the Minister for Health, and outlined the benefits of locating the centre here.

With the support of family and in particular his Mum and Sandy, Niall has made huge strides in recent years.

The Phoenix Centre has played an important role in his rehabilitation and Sandy and the family are hugely appreciative of all the great work underway there.