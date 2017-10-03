Down Memory Lane in Longford from 1987: New Fast Food Outlet

Longford's County Manager has been asked to block a planning application for a Pizza Parlour on Main Street.

New Fast Food Outlet

The request came from Tony Carberry because he felt that it was “a grave injustice” for a man who has sold his original fast food business to another couple to open a similar business three years later just two doors away.

The application for the pizza parlour was submitted by Vincent Cappola. Mr Cappola sold Luigi's three years ago to Dominic Macari and now intends starting his Pizza Parlour in the former Valiant Electrical premises.